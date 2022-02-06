Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $237.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,242,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,643,334. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.