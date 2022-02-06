Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $24.32 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,332,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,378.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.42. 1,132,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,767. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.61 and a 200 day moving average of $270.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

