Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce $1.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $830,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $5.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUV. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 418,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

