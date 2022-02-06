Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 128,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. SiriusPoint comprises approximately 0.2% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 962,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 281,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 802,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

SPNT opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

