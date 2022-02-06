APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $187,905.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.43 or 0.07249987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,481.89 or 1.00199989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006587 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

