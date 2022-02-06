APY.Finance (APY) Price Up 19.6% This Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $103,208.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,964,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

