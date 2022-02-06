Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.76. Aptiv has a one year low of $127.63 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.93.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

