Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 245,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.46.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

