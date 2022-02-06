Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 46.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 64,290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

AGTC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,744. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.