Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.