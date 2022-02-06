Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.78 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.