Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $291.31 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $209.57 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.04 and a 200 day moving average of $287.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

