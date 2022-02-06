Anyswap Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $23.23 or 0.00055885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $432.94 million and $18.39 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.52 or 0.07163938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,659.88 or 1.00234117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars.

