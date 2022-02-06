Analyzing P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Korea Electric Power and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -1.83% -1.60% -0.54% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Korea Electric Power and P10’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.23 $1.59 billion ($0.76) -11.67 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Korea Electric Power and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 1 2 1 0 2.00 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

P10 beats Korea Electric Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

