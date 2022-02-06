Analyzing GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GreenBox POS and FTI Consulting’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 18.65 -$5.01 million N/A N/A FTI Consulting $2.46 billion 2.05 $210.68 million $7.14 20.63

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenBox POS and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $190.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.98%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% FTI Consulting 9.26% 17.52% 8.91%

Risk and Volatility

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats GreenBox POS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment consists of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment consists of a portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analy

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.