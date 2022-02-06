Analysts Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT at $25.50

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $252.58 million, a P/E ratio of -62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.43%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

