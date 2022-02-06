Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $64.33

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 502.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 163,455 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

