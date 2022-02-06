Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) PT at $433.75

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.75.

Several research firms recently commented on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.72) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,477. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in HSBC by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

