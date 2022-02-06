Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target at $23.86

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

