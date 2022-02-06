Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $583.75

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $573.72.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.35. 821,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,229. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.20. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.