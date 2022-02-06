Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $12.45

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Coty has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

