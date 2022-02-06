Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $43.29

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $27,801,000. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

