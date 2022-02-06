Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. PetIQ reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,287 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PetIQ by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in PetIQ by 21.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 200,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $569.34 million, a PE ratio of -42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

