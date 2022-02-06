Analysts Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,607. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

