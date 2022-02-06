Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

FSS stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 492,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Federal Signal by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.