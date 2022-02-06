Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce $69.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $257.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.27 million to $258.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $339.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 98,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,793. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $699.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

