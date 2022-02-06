Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,578 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.38.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

