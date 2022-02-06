Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
AMLX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
