Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 1-Day Volume Hits $24.97 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 44% against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $79.99 million and approximately $24.97 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.69 or 0.00018480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.86 or 0.07253638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00057244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,589.45 or 0.99929907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,400,021 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars.

