Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

