Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $450,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average of $276.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.81.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

