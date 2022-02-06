Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 292.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 210.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $16,650,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $260.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $223.18 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

