Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 3,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 178.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after buying an additional 46,851 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,999,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

