Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 3,006 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 668.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AMETEK by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 87,465 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,844,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

