Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.06

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $10.17. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 50,766 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

