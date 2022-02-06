Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.04.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 344.82%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

