American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMWL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 3,146,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,079. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
