American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 80.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 220.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 448,065 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

AMWL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 3,146,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,079. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

