American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

