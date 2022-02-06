American Century Companies Inc. Has $958,000 Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 9.1% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

