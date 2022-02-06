American Century Companies Inc. Has $922,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.