American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 19,091 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 338.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in XPeng by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in XPeng by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 124,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

