Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. boosted their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Ameresco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.64.

AMRC opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

