Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Trading Down 9.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$80.00 to C$76.00. The company traded as low as C$50.69 and last traded at C$51.69. 61,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 98,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.04.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.39.

Get Altus Group alerts:

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.22.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.