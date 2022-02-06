Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.59% from the stock’s current price.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.39.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$52.20 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$48.95 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

