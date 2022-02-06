Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

