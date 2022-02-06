AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $30.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

ATGFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get AltaGas alerts:

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $20.78 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.