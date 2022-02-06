Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 14.5% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Chesapeake Energy worth $33,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after buying an additional 907,382 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

