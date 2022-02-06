Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $16,097.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,540.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00777911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00237732 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

