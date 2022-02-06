Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

