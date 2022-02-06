Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

